Birds of a different feather flock together: Robin and sparrow mates construct a cohort nest

Albertans opening their homes to cohort families after weeks of isolation may have something to learn from birds — choose your nest mates carefully.

In an unusual turn of events, a robin in Edmonton is incubating her eggs atop the large tangled roost of a house sparrow.

Both nests are filled with eggs and both sets of parents can be seen dutifully guarding their brood.

Chris Fisher, one of Alberta's most prominent naturalists and the best-selling author of Birds of Alberta, says the cross-species housing arrangement is rare and unlikely to end well.

'Adjusting to the times'

The double nest, which happened to be constructed on the home of a CBC producer in the Bellevue neighbourhood, appeared this spring just as Albertans were told they could partner with another household to ease the loneliness of isolation.

"They're literally nesting right on top of each other," Fisher said. "Maybe they're adjusting to the times."

It's the first double nest of its kind Fisher has heard of.

House sparrows are accustomed to living in large colonies of their own kind, while robins are territorial and will be aggressive toward other birds, he said.

Bird eat bird

The mother birds are likely quite focused on the "task at hand" during incubation, but the situation may sour when the chicks hatch, Fisher said.

Hungry chirps coming from both nests could attract predators like magpies. And if things get dangerously noisy, one set of parents may decide to permanently silence the neighbour's brood in an attempt to protect their own hatchlings.

"It's likely to become quite, quite busy in that particular area," Fisher said. "It's possible that both broods may not make it.

"It may be predated or the neighbouring birds may take matters into their own hands and raid the other nest, and either peck the eggs or remove the young. It's not always pretty in nature."

It’s a bird cohort family! A mother robin has built her nest on top of a sparrow’s nest, and both sets of parents are sharing. Producer Wallis Snowdon has birds eye view! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/birdwatching?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#birdwatching</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cohortfamily?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cohortfamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/blqB1S7v3H">pic.twitter.com/blqB1S7v3H</a> —@EdmAMCBC

Interest in bird watching has soared during the pandemic, Fisher said. His birdwatching guide has been flying off the shelves, more than 20 years after it was first published.

He is pleased that so many people are birdwatching, but said new enthusiasts should remember to leave the birds be.

'Nature will take its course'

"We become overly emotionally invested," he said. "The truth is, there is a reason why robins lay four eggs and house sparrows lay four to six eggs. They don't all make it.

"Nature will take its course. And even though it may unsettle us, it does provide us some insight and a greater understanding and hopefully more respect for the natural world."