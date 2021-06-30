Fireworks display part of 'sombre' Canada Day, Edmonton mayor says 

Edmonton will mark "a sombre and reflective" Canada Day as the country grapples with the painful and deadly legacy of residential schools, says Mayor Don Iveson.

"Even though there will be fireworks, I don't think it's a chest-thumping occasion for us," Iveson said at a news conference Wednesday.

This year, Canada Day is not a time to celebrate national pride, but rather a time to reflect on the historical injustices Indigenous peoples have faced, Iveson said.

The country is reeling from the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves at former residential school sites across the country.

"I think it really is a moment to look up and think about where we want to go in light of where we've been," Iveson said.

This will be a difficult and painful Canada Day for many, he said. Many Canadians are mourning for the generations of Indigenous children who were forcibly enrolled in residential schools and for the thousands among them who never came home.

While many communities across the country have cancelled Canada Day celebrations, Edmonton will mark July 1 with a fireworks display over the river valley tonight.

The Walterdale Bridge, High Level Bridge, City Hall and the Muttart Conservatory will be lit orange from July 1 to July 4 as part of reflecting on the legacy of residential schools.

Indigenous community leaders and constituents urged the city to "alter course" for Canada Day, Iveson said.

"We were clearly urged to take a sombre and reflective tone," he said.

Iveson urged Edmontonians to show their commitment to reconciliation.

"We've been told for a long time by Indigenous families and communities that thousands of children never came home and now they are finally being accounted for, which is precisely what should fuel the reflection each of us needs to take, however we choose to mark Canada Day.

"I hope Edmontonians will hold all that is wrong and painful and unjust and also hold what we want to be as Canadians in our hearts."

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by these reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.