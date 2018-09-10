Edmonton man run down on highway after assault inside moving vehicle

RCMP took a 911 call Friday evening about a domestic assault happening inside a moving vehicle on Highway 16.

When the vehicle pulled over, a 22-year-old Edmonton man got out, stepped into oncoming traffic and was killed.

Two sisters and their boyfriends were in the vehicle when one of the women was assaulted, said RCMP Const. Megan Purton.

"They were having an argument, he assaulted her and she ran away once the vehicle stopped," Purton said.

By the time officers arrived, the vehicle was parked on the shoulder of the highway and the man had already been struck by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

"The vehicle was on the side of the road," Purton said. "All occupants of the vehicle had gotten away from the vehicle. Two had run down the road, one ran into the bushes. The male had then entered a lane of traffic and been struck."

The man died at the scene at around 10:20 p.m. Friday near Range Road 24 in Parkland County.

Police are not releasing his name.

The vehicle that hit the man stopped at the scene. All those involved are co-operating with the investigation, RCMP said.

It's unclear if any charges will be laid in the case, Purton said. She declined to provide any details about the assault.

The driver of the vehicle the struck the man has been in contact with victim services, she said.