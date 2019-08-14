Dog feces samples could offer more information into parasite that's deadly to humans

If you're out with your dog at a local park in Edmonton, you might be asked for an unexpected sample from your pet.

Darcy Visscher, an associate professor of biology at The King's University in Edmonton, is conducting research into a parasite that can be fatal for humans, and can be found in your dog's poop.

The parasite, echinococcus, is rare, but has become increasingly common in Edmonton. There have been roughly 16 cases of the parasite reported in the last six years, Visscher said, compared to just two cases across the entire continent in the last century.

"There is something going on in Edmonton, and we're trying to figure out what it is," said Visscher, who was interviewed on CBC's Edmonton AM on Tuesday.

Hold onto that dog poop bag. Researchers want those samples to look into an emerging and potentially deadly parasite. 5:16

To get the scoop on the parasite, one of Visscher's students is collecting samples from dog owners at parks around the city. Visscher said he wants to find how prevalent the parasite is in coyotes and dogs.

Echinococcus uses rodents as an intermediate host before finding its way to canids like dogs, foxes and coyotes as a final host. Those animals will carry the parasite and shed eggs into the environment, which can be a problem if the eggs come into human contact.

Visscher said this can happen if there's a tear in your bag after you collect your dog's feces, or if a dog is off-leash and finds some coyote feces, then returns to its owner bringing along an unwanted parasite.

If the parasite is detected in a human, there are drugs available to arrest its development. With proper de-worming, the transfer from dog to human can be avoided completely. But if left untreated in a person, it can be deadly.

"In humans, it's about 90 per cent lethal if nothing is done about it," Visscher said.

"It's problematic because there's a large latency period where it can sit for about 10 years before fairly generic symptoms come along."

So far, Visscher said he has collected around 600 samples for his research.

He also is using an online survey people can fill out to be a part of the research. Visscher offers free fecal testing for dogs in Alberta to find echinococcus. Through this work, he hopes to better understand how a dog's age, breed, veterinary care and dog walking behaviour associates to the occurrence of these parasites.