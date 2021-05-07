Edmonton doctor charged in alleged $4M overbilling fraud scheme

An Edmonton physician is charged with over-billing the Alberta government between $3.5 million and $4.1 million in an alleged fraud scheme dating back to 2013.

Dr. Yifei Shi, 33, was arrested April 23, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday.

She has been charged with one global count each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

The fraudulent billing scheme dated back to 2013 and was ongoing, police said.

Alberta Justice asked the EPS economic crimes section in April to help the Service Alberta Health Investigations Unit with the arrest, police said.

Shi is listed as a family medicine practitioner on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta website. The website says she is inactive and not accepting new patients.

The website says the doctor has not faced any disciplinary actions in the past. It says she completed her undergraduate training in 2010 and joined the college's general register in July 2013.

A profile of Shi on the Canadian Association of Medical Aesthetics website says Shi "has pursued a special interest in cosmetic medicine and cosmetic injectables" since receiving her medical degree from the University of Alberta in 2013

The profile says she attends "various courses" and learns from her peers.

"She understands that each cosmetic treatment is best custom tailored to the patient and finds designing a specific cosmetic treatment for her patients very exciting," it says.

"In her spare time, she loves exploring the world with her young family."