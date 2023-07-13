Edmonton development appeal board revokes permit for Boyle Street's south-side health hub

The Edmonton Subdivision and Development Appeal Board has revoked a permit for Boyle Street Community Services' new health hub — but that doesn't mean the overdose prevention site won't ever open.

Boyle Street wants to offer harm reduction and recovery services at 10119 81 Ave. The building's Cree name is Mahihkan Kamik, which means "wolf den."

The City of Edmonton approved the building's development permit in May, but nearby property owners appealed that decision.

Following a two-day hearing last month, the development appeal board revoked the permit Thursday because the building's entrance was not universally accessible.

Boyle Street plans to fix the entrance and reapply for a permit.

"Today's decision does delay us a little bit, but ultimately it's really positive," said Elliott Tanti, Boyle Street's communications manager.

Boyle Street is celebrating the decision because the appeal board determined the hub, which is to include three supervised drug consumption stalls, qualifies as a health service under the city's zoning rules.

Rob Bligh, who works in an office across the street from the Boyle Street building, said he was disappointed by that part of the decision.

"People in Edmonton need to realize that with including it as a health service, there are many, many communities where a drug-consumption site could automatically be put into their area with no consultation," he said.

Bligh is one of the founding members of Scona Concerned Citizens, a group of more than 100 people opposed to the health hub because of crime and safety concerns.

Rob Bligh works across the street from Boyle Street's proposed health hub. He doesn't want the site to be located on this street in the Ritchie neighbourhood. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

The group's petition urging the site to relocate has 787 signatures.

Ritchie Community League supports the site, so long as Boyle Street honours promises made during community consultations.

Tanti said Boyle Street looked at numerous locations and went with the one on 81st Avenue because drug use was happening on the street.

"We did a community clean-up a couple weeks ago and I found a number of needles in the area, so clearly there are challenges that already exist in this area," he said.

The Scona Concerned Citizens group plans to keep opposing the project, Bligh said, and speak with the province's new mental health and addiction minister.

According to that ministry's press secretary, Hunter Baril, the province has given the health hub conditional approval on its licence application for the supervised consumption site.

The government has committed to spending $2.15 million per year on its operations.

Tanti said the Wolf Den could open as early as this fall.