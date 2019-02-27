Edmonton 'Denver boot' case ends in acquittal, though practice illegal in Alberta

The owner of a company that patrolled private parking lots in Edmonton has been found not guilty of mischief for placing a "Denver boot" on a vehicle.

Derek Cantwell's company immobilized a number of vehicles on June 1, 2017, in the parking lot of a south-Edmonton condominium development.

One vehicle owner objected and called police, and Cantwell was charged.

It was not his first brush with the law.

He was charged in November 2015, but a year later that charge was withdrawn by the Crown because a key witness failed to show up in court.

In December 2016, Sherwood Park RCMP charged Cantwell with mischief and extortion for "booting" vehicles. Those charges were withdrawn a few months later and Cantwell carried on with his business.

Derek Cantwell, 56, has been found not guilty of mischief by an Alberta provincial court judge. (Sam Martin/CBC News )

He was charged again on Feb. 4, 2017, this time in Edmonton, with two counts of mischief. Those charges were later stayed.

"Mr. Cantwell said that he wanted a car booted so that the matter could go to court and the legality of this practice determined," provincial court judge Kirk MacDonald said in a written decision issued Wednesday.

Cantwell got his wish in June 2017, when Edmonton police charged him with mischief and extortion. The Crown chose not to proceed with the extortion charge.

At his trial in November, Cantwell testified that RCMP officers had told him booting was a civil matter and that he could continue with his business.

MacDonald decided that since Cantwell honestly believed that booting a car in Alberta was legal he should be acquitted on the mischief charge.

But the judge also found that "the booting of a trespassing motor vehicle by a private property owner [is] illegal in Alberta" under provincial legislation.

The Denver boot is allowed as an immobilizing device in many Canadian provinces, but has been declared illegal in Alberta. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

He concluded his 19-page decision by warning Cantwell that if he is charged again he cannot rely on the same defence to avoid a conviction.

Cantwell said he has no plans to ever operate his business in Alberta again, but will continue to patrol private parking lots in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, where he has been allowed to operate for 12 years.

"I've moved on from Alberta," he told CBC News after his acquittal. "I haven't been here in a couple of years, and really it's just been this nagging thing in the back of my life that is now finalized.

"Up till today, I was an accused criminal. Today, I'm acquitted."