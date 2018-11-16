Edmonton fencing standards set for review after second deer impaled

The City of Edmonton says it will review fencing standards after a second deer was impaled this week on a fence in the Cameron Heights neighbourhood.

The metal fence in the west-Edmonton neighbourhood meets current standards but that could change after an already scheduled review of fencing standards set for early next year, Peter Ohm, the city's chief planner, said Friday.

'We have an upcoming opportunity to put this situation on the table as part of that review and see where that leads in terms of perhaps changing what our fencing standards are going to be," said Ohm.

A second deer was found this week impaled and badly injured on the ornamental metal fence.

"It had significant injuries, and sadly, the humane thing to do was to put it down and limit its suffering," Brendan Cox, a spokesperson with Alberta Justice, said in an email.

Another deer died earlier this month on the same fence under similar circumstances. The gruesome death prompted an outcry from residents about the risk the spiked fence posed to wildlife in the nearby river valley.

Since the fence is on private property, it wouldn't be up to the city to make changes.

But Ohm said the city has started discussions with the developer, and the company has acknowledged that something has to be done.

Residents in the area called for changes earlier this month after a deer impaled on the fence had to be euthanized. (Twitter) Delta Square Developments Ltd. declined comment.



