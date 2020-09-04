Edmonton debates ending mask bylaw in anticipation of July 1 reopening

Edmonton city council is holding a final vote Friday on whether to have its current mask bylaw end on July 1 when the Alberta government ends the province-wide mandatory masking requirement.

Edmonton's bylaw expires at the end of 2021. An amendment to move the expiry date to Canada Day passed first and second reading by a narrow margin earlier this week.

Council is holding a special meeting to vote on third and final reading after Coun. Aaron Paquette refused to grant the unanimous consent required to vote on all three readings in the same session.

While Edmonton ponders what direction to take, other municipalities in the region have decided to suspend their bylaws or let them expire.

Many municipalities passed bylaws last summer and fall because the province was reluctant to step in. The government finally imposed a provincial mask mandate on Dec. 8.

The City of Leduc suspended its mask bylaw on March 8. Strathcona County followed suit, by allowing its mask bylaw to expire at the end of March. The bylaw in the City of St. Albert will expire once the province ends its mandatory masking requirement on Canada Day.

Fort Saskatchewan city council voted unanimously to repeal its mask bylaw on June 22.

Mayor Gale Katchur acknowledged that some people are a little uneasy, but the city decided to follow the province's lead on masking.

"Because we have followed the [provincial] regulations, that's the status that we want to follow," she said. "So basically, after July 1st, it becomes personal choice."

In February, the town of Vegreville extended its mask bylaw to June 30 so it covered the entire school year. With Alberta ending mandatory masking on Canada Day, council decided not to extend it.

"We're around 72 per cent or a little more vaccination rate in our community so we feel it's time for citizens to make the decisions on their own if they want to keep wearing masks," Mayor Tim MacPhee said.

Both Katchur and MacPhee are urging people to respect others if they decide to keep wearing a mask or go without one after July 1.