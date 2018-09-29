Summerside residents concerned by discovery of five dead ducks

Warning: The photo below of a dead duck below may be disturbing to some readers.

A father and son are concerned that five dead ducks discovered near a suburban pond in south Edmonton may have been killed by a human.

Sam Wasano, 15, and some friends were walking along the 88th Street Trail south of Ellerslie Road on Thursday evening when they noticed the ducks beside the trail.

All five had similar wounds.

"They all looked the same," he said. "They were all the same size, with the same hole in their back, the size of a quarter. They were all just in a semi-straight line.

"The amount of them that were there threw me off. Normally, you'll see just one or two around the community but not so many in one place."

On Friday, only one duck remained at the spot where Wasano said he had seen them. The duck had a wound in it's chest similar to Wasano's description.

His father, Jason Peddle, checked the duck for himself on Friday. An experienced hunter, he said he suspects foul play.

"Someone's been doing something they shouldn't be doing," he said.

"They can do that wherever they want to, but not in a community where there's kids playing around. Especially if they're using bow and arrows, or something like that. Someone could get hurt."

A dead duck with a wound in its chest remained along 88 Street Trail on Friday. (Travis McEwan/CBC) Alberta Fish and Wildlife is looking into the discovery of the dead birds, but said officials won't comment until they receive more information.

