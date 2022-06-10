Edmonton woman flirts with a 500-word essay about Seinfeld — and gets ghosted

When Erin Williams matched with someone on a dating app, she didn't expect to end up with homework.

Williams, who lives in Edmonton, connected with her match on Bumble, a dating app that only allows women to make the first move.

Her match asked her to watch Seinfeld, then write a 500-word essay about why it is the best show and her new favourite.

"I had never watched Seinfeld before, and that was [the] opening message," she said on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active .

"I know a couple of bits like Elaine's bad dancing, but that's it."

Most other conversations she has had on dating apps are fairly generic, featuring small talk such as, "Hey, how was your weekend?"

But Williams found this exchange hilarious and immediately jumped on the challenge.

Williams watched three episodes of the series and based her argument on an episode called 'The Comeback.' (Erin Williams)

A fan of academic journals, Williams even asked if she could cite in APA (American Psychological Association) Style.

"I thought that would be even better," she said. "It would make it even more hilarious because I'm going to find references now."

Williams learned from Wikipedia that Seinfeld is the show about nothing, so she figured she could write the essay without actually watching the whole series.

She found an article with a list of the better episodes and picked one called The Comeback, in which George Costanza tries to come up with a good comeback after someone insults him.

Williams watched the episode twice before moving on to what the article considered to be the second-best episode, The Soup Nazi, then the third best, The Library.

"I only watched those three episodes," she said.

Williams didn't put a lot of effort into the essay, but she expected her match to continue conversing with her after she had submitted the essay.

The match acknowledged the essay but didn't write back.

Williams was thrown off.

She contacted him again, prompting him to complete a compatibility quiz for her. She had written him an essay, after all.

"He took it, but he didn't say anything," Williams said, adding he had passed with a B-plus. "He didn't text me, or message me through the app to say anything."

He had ghosted her.

LISTEN | She met a man online. Wrote him an essay. Then she was ghosted:

Radio Active 7:19 She met a man on line. Wrote him an essay. Then she was ghosted. How an essay about Seinfeld went viral on twitter. We speak to Erin Williams the Edmonton woman who wrote it.

Ghosting occurs when one person ends a relationship by suddenly withdrawing from all communication with the other person, without explanation. It is a controversial practice loathed by many single people.

"I really thought [this] was different," Williams said. "I actually thought he would write back and tell me his favourite episode, then we would talk about it a little bit."

Experience 'could be a Seinfeld episode'

Williams tweeted about her odd experience.

Her tweet prompted dozens of replies, including one from a professor who gave her an A-plus.

"Twitter [users have] a theory that he ghosted me because I used Wikipedia as a reference," Williams said.

I told a guy on Bumble that I haven't seen Seinfeld and he challenged me to watch an episode and then write a 500 word essay for him. I did and he ghosted 🙃🙃🙃 <a href="https://t.co/f5WvJeI2AV">pic.twitter.com/f5WvJeI2AV</a> —@itserincecile

She claims Seinfeld's large fan base, coupled with a societal hatred of ghosting, is why her tweet took off the way it did.

"Someone actually commented and said this in and of itself could be a Seinfeld episode," Williams said with a laugh.