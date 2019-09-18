Edmonton man charged in highway crash that killed cyclist near Red Deer

An Edmonton man is facing criminal charges after a weekend highway collision near Red Deer that killed a cyclist.

Blackfalds RCMP responded at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to a collision on Highway 2 between the Highway 11 and 32nd Street overpass near Red Deer, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation showed a sport-utility vehicle was travelling south on Highway 2 near the overpass when it collided with a cyclist, RCMP said.

The 32-year-old male cyclist from Red Deer died at the scene.

A 36-year-old Edmonton man faces two charges and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 16.

He has been charged with failure to provide a breath sample when involved in an accident resulting in death, and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death.

RCMP said the cyclist's name will not be released.