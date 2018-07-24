Edmonton baseball team to represent Canada at Senior Little League World Series

The Edmonton Cubs, a senior little league team, will be representing Canada at the world series in South Carolina after hosting and winning the Canadian nationals over the weekend.

On Sunday night at John Fry Park, the final match ended on a fly ball with the Cubs posting a 13-4 win over Team Atlantic.

"He caught it, and then everyone ran to the mound, threw their gloves up, hats off," said underage second baseman Ryan Ludwig, 14. "Everyone was just huddled on the mound screaming and yelling at each other."

"The team blew up with excitement," said head coach Gerritt Mutchler. "Coaches were out there on the field. I got mobbed by people coming in through the gate. Our league president actually was the first person to grab me before I could even make it out on the field."

The Edmonton Cubs, a team consisting of boys aged 16 and under from the Edmonton area, celebrate their Senior Little League National Championship on Sunday night. (Shane Jones)

It's rare for a host team to win the national championships, as it gets an automatic invitation to the tournament, but the team, made up of players from Edmonton and the surrounding area, have been close to a championship in recent years.

"This program we started four years ago with a goal in mind to win a championship," Mutchler said. "Last two years we had bronze medal championships at Nationals and this year finally in front of a home crowd we got the job done."

The Cubs have now qualified to represent Canada at the Little League World Series in Easley, South Carolina.

"I want to see the best of the best," said Hunter Jones, the team's short-stop and pitcher. "I want to have the chance to see what's it's like to play the best around the world."

"It's very exciting," Mutchler said. "Panama won it last year. Our first game down there will be against Italy. That'll be really cool, and it's something a lot of baseball players in Canada don't get to experience."

Ryan Ludwig, 14, stands in front of the championship banner presented to the Edmonton Cubs Sunday. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

For Ludwig, just getting to compete against the top players in the world will be an honour, regardless the outcome of the guaranteed three games.

"The experience might be better than the games," said Ludwig. "We're still Team Canada playing the best teams in the world."

The team leaves for South Carolina on Thursday and plays their first game against the Italians who represent Europe-Africa on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

