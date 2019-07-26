Edmonton Crown appeals acquittal in second-degree murder trial

The Crown has filed a notice of appeal in the acquittal of Tyler Strathdee on a charge of second-degree murder.

Strathdee was accused of stabbing Deng Tong in February 2015 at a downtown Edmonton apartment.

Strathdee admitted he went to the apartment with a group of men. He also admitted a fight broke out, but insisted he did not stab Tong.

When Strathdee was interviewed by police, he told a detective that he was, "like punching ... a couple of those other guys there were" in the apartment.

Last month after listening to weeks of testimony, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Joanne Goss found Strathdee not guilty of second-degree murder. She decided the Crown had not proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he had caused Tong's death.

The judge did not trust the evidence given by others who were in the apartment that night. Most of them were high on drugs or alcohol, were self-admitted liars and had lengthy criminal records.

Goss did find Strathdee guilty of aggravated assault. He will be sentenced next month.

In its notice of appeal, the Crown states the trial judge made errors in law in reaching her verdict and misinterpreted and misapplied principles in a section of the Criminal Code.

Strathdee was tried along with co-accused Billy Nelson, who was charged with manslaughter in Tong's death. He was found not guilty. The Crown is not appealing that verdict.