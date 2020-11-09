Edmonton police reports 261 collisions over the weekend after heavy snowfall

Edmonton police reported 261 collisions over the weekend as heavy snow covered the city starting Saturday morning.

A total of 178 collisions were reported to EPS between 12 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and another 83 collisions between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Of the 178, 22 were hit-and-run collisions, seven led to injury and 149 caused property damage. Of the 83 on Sunday, 16 were hit-and-run, two caused injury and 65 resulted in property damage.

Environment Canada forecasted between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow over the weekend for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

On Saturday, the City of Edmonton said on Twitter that snow removal crews had been dispatched to begin clearing major roadways and arterial roads.