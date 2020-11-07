Edmonton sees 125 collisions after heavy snowfall on Saturday

Edmonton police reported 125 collisions between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. after heavy snowfall blanketed the city on Saturday.

According to EPS, 16 were hit-and-run collisions, six collisions resulted in injury and 103 caused property damage.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning, forecasting between 15 and 25 centimetres Saturday for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Police reminded motorists to drive cautiously, slow down and allow extra time to reach their destinations as the road conditions remain poor.

The City of Edmonton said on Twitter that snow removal crews had been dispatched to begin clearing major roadways and arterial roads.