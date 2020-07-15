Inmate at Edmonton Remand Centre tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, CBC News has learned.

The positive case was identified at the facility Wednesday morning, said Kerry Williamson, Alberta Health Services spokesperson.

The inmate has been isolated and there is no evidence of transmission within the centre, he said.

The inmate was asymptomatic when admitted on June 30, Williamson said.

"As per established protocols, the inmate was swabbed by AHS on admission, placed in 14-day quarantine and checked daily by AHS as per normal routine. The swab taken on admission was negative."

On July 11, while still in quarantine, the inmate displayed a symptom of COVID-19, was moved to isolation and tested by AHS, he said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, transfers out of the remand centre have been suspended for today," Williamson said.

A source told CBC News the facility was placed in lockdown after the male inmate tested positive.

An Edmonton defence lawyer said a van load of prisoners en route to Hinton was ordered back to the facility, and a number of court cases were delayed or cancelled.

Another lawyer said his St. Albert case was also cancelled.