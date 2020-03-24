City of Edmonton to provide latest COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin will give the latest update on the City of Edmonton's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Laughlin is scheduled to speak at city hall at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday in a news conference that will be livestreamed on CBC.

This is the first official update provided by the city since Mayor Don Iveson declared a local state of emergency on Friday.

The declaration gave the city extra powers to co-ordinate services, restrict travel, distribute essential supplies, evacuate people and animals, enter places without a warrant, and procure or fix prices on essential products.

On Tuesday morning, Iveson issued a statement saying the city, along with the City of Calgary and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, wants to achieve widespread property tax relief across the province.

The city wants to be able to defer property taxes to both residential and non-residential taxpayers, he said.

To do that, the mayor said, the city would need substantial financial support from the provincial or federal government.

The provincial government has already announced it will defer education property taxes for businesses for six months, saying that would leave $458 million in the hands of employers to help them pay employees and continue operations.





