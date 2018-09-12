Accused child-killer who missed trial date taken into custody

An accused killer who failed to show up for his trial in Edmonton on Monday was taken into custody by RCMP less than 12 hours after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Joey Crier arrested in Maskwacis, about 100 km southeast of Edmonton.

An RCMP spokesman was unable to provide details of exactly when or where Crier was arrested.

Following the arrest, Crier was turned over to Edmonton police.

He and Tasha Mack are charged with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life. In April 2017, the body of 19-month old Anthony Raine was discovered behind a north Edmonton church. At the time, police said the cause of death was head trauma.

Crier was the victim's biological father and Mack was Crier's girlfriend at the time of the toddler's death.

Both accused were scheduled to be in court Monday morning for the start of jury selection. Mack was there, but Crier was not.

As a result, a Court of Queen's Bench justice decided Crier had lost his right to a jury trial and determined his case would be heard by judge alone. The Crown also agreed to a judge-alone trial for Mack, after her lawyer made the request.

The trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning, and is expected to last four weeks.

Crier remains in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.