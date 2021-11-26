This Edmonton couple had Lego date nights. Now they work for the toy giant

For first dates, some couples go to the movies, attend concerts or have a romantic dinner by candlelight. Edmonton's Laura and Chris Perron built Lego.

The couple started dating several years ago while enrolled in the University of Alberta's industrial design program. The pair turned to Lego as it was a fun and interactive date, compared to watching a film.

"You have this really cool little model that you built together that's kind of special," said Laura on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

Some of the early Lego sets the pair built together were Cinderella's carriage, a Parisian restaurant and a Mini Cooper.

It was Chris who got Laura into Lego, as she previously mostly made art projects with paper, cardboard and glue. However, it was not long before she too became hooked on the colourful plastic blocks.

Laura and Chris Perron at Legoland in California in 2015. (Submitted by Laura Perron)

"It was a way of making things much like people will sculpt with clay or draw with pencils," Chris said.

"There's also something really interesting about having a limited palette of what bricks and shapes you can use."

Not long after graduating, Chris applied to the Lego Group in Denmark for a designer's job. As part of the interview process, he was flown to Denmark to compete in building competitions with the interlocking plastic bricks.

While he did not get a job offer that first time, the seed was planted and Chris knew he wanted to work in Lego.

Global toy giant

The family-owned company is one of the largest toy manufacturers in the world with numerous retail stores and several amusement parks, each known as Legoland.

The business dates from 1932 in Denmark and the name Lego is an abbreviation of Danish words "leg godt" meaning "play well."

In hindsight, Laura said she was glad Chris did not get hired right away as the two had just started dating.

"I was like, I really like this guy and I don't want him to move away," she said.

Laura and Chris have travelled to many spots around the world. Here they are in Heidelberg, Germany, in 2018. (Submitted by Laura Perron)

Lego love

When Chris finally did land his dream job at the Lego Group, the two were engaged to be married and moved together to work at the company's headquarters in Billund, Denmark. With a population of less than 7,000 people, Lego is one of the town's main employers.

Soon after moving, Laura also became a designer at Lego.

"Both being able to work in the same building and to show each other what we're working on, I think that's the best part of it for me," Laura said.

The nature of working for Lego is quite secretive, she said. Since the two work together, the pair can now help each other on designs.

"It's just amazing to have my best friend and husband working with me."

While the couple still builds Lego sets on date night, "we now know the inside story behind the designs," Laura said.