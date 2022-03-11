Edmonton councillor wants city to license landlords

An Edmonton city councillor thinks that a City of Edmonton licensing system for landlords would help improve standards for renting.

Ward Papastew Coun. Michael Janz said a licensing system, along with a set of rental regulations and standards, would make it easier for renters to get repairs done and ensure basic maintenance is completed.

"It's about a systemic look. The same way we do licensing for vehicles for hire ... for restaurants. It's about setting and raising the bar and bringing in a better standard."

Janz wants the city to explore the issue and submitted a request for information to city staff. The proposal is expected to be before the city's community and public services committee on April 25th.

Clear expectations and standards could mean fewer landlord-tenant disputes, Janz said.

More than 10,000 complaints are processed each year by the province and thousands of investigations are completed, according to Service Alberta ministry spokesperson Lindsay Milligan.

Common applications include disputes over security deposits and damages, and applications to end tenancies, according to Milligan.

Ward Papastew councilor Michael Janz wants to level the playing field between renters and landlords. (CBC News)

Janz said a licensing system would level the playing field and help prospective tenants.

Janz's proposal includes a searchable online landlord database that renters could access that includes information on the landlord, health code violations and any other concerns documented.

"The landlord can already do this for tenants," Janz said.

"They can do reference checks, they can do credit checks. They can get more information than you're probably comfortable with from you as a tenant, but what do you truly know about your landlord?"

Janz said a licensing system would also help neighbours dealing with problem landlords.

He added the need for quality rentals will only increase as housing prices continue to rise.

"The idea that everyone can afford a home right out of university is a myth of our grandparents and it's changing. As such the law and protections need to change as well," Janz said.

Councilor Michael Janz was inspired by his own poor rental experience when he says he had to deal with an undisclosed cockroach infestation. (Michael Janz)

Janz expects the regulatory system would be mandatory though he doesn't expect all rentals would immediately sign on. His proposal would see the fees collected for licensing be used toward an enforcement system.

Janz hopes with clear expectations for rentals and an enforcement system, fewer people would need to take legal action to settle disputes, which can be costly.



It can even be difficult to find a lawyer who focuses on that area of law, said Edmonton-based lawyer Tim Smythe.

"My sense is that most people involved in landlord and tenant disputes are either self-represented or represented by agents as opposed to lawyers in light of the cost of legal services."

Smythe volunteers for the University of Alberta's Student Legal Services project which handles many landlord and tenant claims.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation's latest report shows that the apartment vacancy rate in February was just over seven per cent and that the average rent for a two-bedroom was $1,270.

That same report noted that an adequate supply of affordable rental housing continues to be a challenge for lower-income households in Edmonton – particularly for households earning less than $36,000.

A landlord licensing system was just launched in Montreal in February. Toronto has the RentSafeTO program. Buildings undergo regular evaluations and all the data is compiled and made available online.

The Alberta Residential Landlord Association (ARLA) declined to comment but says it is monitoring the situation.