Edmonton council votes to continue talks about gondola project

City council voted 8-5 Monday to have the administration continue talks with a private company that wants to build a gondola to link the Old Strathcona area to downtown.

Prairie Sky Gondola Project provided council members last week with an assessment that found the project to be technically and economically viable.

Council outlined several principles to guide work going forward, including no request for public funding, open books for city validation, engagement with community and Indigenous groups, integration with public transit, a minimal ecological footprint and assurance the city would not bear the costs of decommission should the project fail.

Councillors also asked for plans regarding emergency services.

Mayor Don Iveson said outside council chambers that without more information there was no point in going further.

"All we did today was set parameters which allow the discussion to continue," he said. "Ultimately there'll be some decision points for us and then a go/no-go for the private capital, which would be at play here and without city money."

Among those who voted against the motion were Coun. Aaron Paquette, who raised issues about private infrastructure in the river valley, and Coun. Sarah Hamilton, who listed a number of concerns regarding the city's role.

"I think that there's a pretty significant consideration here in that we are starting to conflate our role as the regulator with our role as proponents and boosters for Edmonton," Hamilton said, adding that the city would be in a "very awkward position" for a future land-use approval.

But the majority of council members supported continued engagement with the company.

Coun. Michael Walters said the project could bring investment and development to west Rossdale.

If built as proposed, the river-crossing gondola would have five stops spanning from Whyte Avenue to a terminus downtown near Telus House and the ATB Tower.

Prairie Sky Gondola president Jeffrey Hansen Carlson said next steps include hiring more consultants and employees.

"I know we have a lot of work to do," he said after the vote. "We're going to raise our game."

No deadline was provided for a future report.