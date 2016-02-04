Census consensus: Edmonton city council to decide policy on $4.7M data grab

Edmonton city council must decide when the city should do another census to collect information on population, age, gender, and where people live.

The current policy governing the census process must be repealed, paused or updated, a new city report says.

In 2019, council discontinued the municipal census to help reduce the operating budget.

Each census is estimated to cost the city about $4.7 million, the report shows, and council will soon be deliberating next year's budget.

The last municipal census in 2019 had Edmonton's population at 972,223, up 72,776 from 2016, an increase of about seven per cent.

The higher the population, the more grant money the city gets from the provincial and federal governments to put toward services and projects, such as roads, transit and housing.

Coun. Andrew Knack said if the population is going up — expected in Edmonton in the next few years — it's worth doing the municipal census every few years.

"It's almost a necessity to do that because for us to keep up with that demand in that additional growth in the new areas that you're building, you need to make sure you're not leaving money on the table."

Knack said council will need more information to gauge the anticipated population growth.

"What is that point at which you essentially, potentially would make more in grant revenue than you would paying for the cost of the census work itself?" he said.

If council agrees to update the policy, the next census could be in 2024, the report shows.

Value for data

Accurate census data helps the city plan for future social and infrastructure projects, from schools to transit routes.

It shows the population and age of residents in each ward and neighbourhood.

Sarah Hamilton, councillor for the southwest Ward sipiwiyiniwak, said the data helps show the developing demographics of a neighbourhood.

"[it] helps makes those arguments for schools and additional resources in our community."

However, Hamilton said holding another census could be a tough decision amid a tight operating budget coming up in the fall.

"It's very possible that it just might not be the right time for council to address this," Hamilton said. "I also see the value in past sort of data sets and I and other people I know have relied on those datasets to inform, give us a better picture of what's happening in our city. "

Council will be asked to review the policy at a meeting Oct. 26.

From 1878 to 2019

Edmonton has conducted 87 municipal census projects since they started in 1878, when 148 people were listed as living in the area.

Alberta is the only province that permits municipalities to undertake a census project, under the Municipal Government Act.

The province is also reviewing the Municipal Census Regulation, which helps determine per-capita grant funding to municipalities.

The city conducts a census between federal census years and avoids overlapping with a municipal election year.

The municipal census is voluntary, whereas the federal census is mandatory.

The last federal census was in 2021.