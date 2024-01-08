Edmonton city council to meet today with Alberta cabinet committee about homelessness

As Edmonton's city council debates whether to declare a formal housing and homelessness emergency, councillors and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi will meet with provincial government officials later today.

Details of the meeting are limited but an invitation was made Monday evening, following a fractious special council meeting at which Sohi called for urgent action from all levels of government to address the crisis.

In a post to social media, Sohi said that council members will meet privately with members of cabinet Tuesday morning.

All of council is expected to attend, Coun. Aaron Paquette said in an interview.

"The province is inviting us for a council-cabinet meeting, which is very heartening," Paquette said.

"We have no idea what the news will be but we are looking forward to the conversation."

Heather Barlow, a press secretary for Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister of seniors, community and social services, said the mayor and council will meet with the Edmonton public safety cabinet committee.

Paquette said the provincial government has a critical role to play in addressing the chronic issues surrounding poverty and housing in Edmonton.

"Housing, shelters, mental health, addictions — these are all provincial responsibilities but because the city tries to address the gaps, by no fault of the public, they start to think that it's the city that's responsible for this, which is frankly not the case, but we do what we can."

He said the provincial and federal governments need to make stronger investments in addressing the root causes of Edmonton's housing and homelessness crisis.

"Substantial investments that actually solve the issues, rather than window dressing," he said.

A chaotic debate

A vote on Sohi's motion to declare a housing and homelessness emergency in Edmonton was put on hold Monday after an hours-long meeting, which at times erupted in shouting and angry laughter from the packed gallery.

Sohi urged council to declare the emergency after weeks of public outcry over the city's practice of dismantling homeless encampments.

He called the special meeting last week, after city crews and police cleared eight encampments from the inner city.

After hours of chaotic debate Monday — marked by angry outbursts from the gallery — council deferred its vote on the declaration and agreed to resume the meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Sohi told the meeting that action has to be taken now, adding that 300 people have died as a result of homelessness over the past year.

"This is a call to action," Sohi said. "I'm here to talk about the system as a whole and how to best address the root causes."

Sohi said there is a record number of unhoused people and a high number of deaths and amputations.

He said his first action if council votes to declare an emergency would be to invite Alberta's social services minister, the federal housing minister and the grand chief of the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations to discuss possible solutions at an emergency meeting.

Sohi's motion also directs administration to form a task force led by the mayor and city manager in collaboration with community and business leaders.

"If we don't take this as an emergency, we will continue to deal with symptoms and those symptoms will continue to grow," he said.

The Edmonton-based Coalition for Justice and Human Rights has filed a lawsuit over the city's encampment eviction policy and is seeking an injunction to put restrictions on the city and police response to camps in certain situations, such as when temperatures get too low.

Deliberations in the lawsuit are expected to continue today at the Court of King's Bench.