Christmas Day celebrations going ahead at homeless shelter in Edmonton Convention Centre

Partners at the Edmonton Convention Centre (ECC) are celebrating Christmas this year despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary shelter at the ECC opened in late October. The centre has access to showers, laundry, ceremonial support for Indigenous peoples, regular meals and sleeping spots, among other support services.

Although holiday celebrations will look a bit different this year, there will special meals and gifts to mark the occasion.

"[We'll have] a Christmas lunch service as well as a traditional turkey meal for the evening and volunteers will be handing out gifts to each participant that is on site and so that'll be a bag of essential items. Socks, mittens and additional things they might need, some baked goods donated by local bakeries," said Scarlet Bjornson, marketing and communications coordinator at Bissell Centre.

"We're looking very much forward to Christmas Day."

Several agencies in the city have been working in the space during the pandemic and helped partner on the Christmas celebration, including Boyle‌ ‌Street‌ ‌Community‌ ‌Services‌, The Mustard Seed and Bissell Centre.

"For a community that is often disregarded and isolated during the winter and during Christmas, ... being able to provide a little bit of extra warmth and care on Christmas Day, we're all very excited to provide that for folks," she said.

Capital Power is sponsoring digital streams of the Citadel's A Christmas Carol as well.

"The audio-visual equipment will also be used at the shelter over the next month to support the Bissel Centre's 'The Practise as Ceremony Team' and their ongoing cultural programming to help Indigenous community members virtually connect with and take pride in their culture and traditions," Sian Barraclough, with Capital Power, said in an emailed statement.

The shelter has also recently been renamed to Tipinawaw, which means "there is shelter out of the elements" in Cree.