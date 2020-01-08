Edmonton considers spending millions more on snow clearing

Edmonton's city council is grappling with how to improve snow clearing in the city while trying to limit costs.

Administration presented a report Monday outlining three options for funding increases.

Council voted for administration to prepare a report on budget implications for the lesser two roadway clearing options, which would add either $10 million or $27 million to the $38.6 million budget, and the option for a $15.1 million increase to the $18.5 million designated for active pathways.

It comes after a winter of service failing to meet city targets, blamed on a variety of factors including budget shortfalls due to automated enforcement revenue loss and unpredictable weather patterns.

Arterial roads were cleared within 5.3 days — the standard is 36 hours. Residential roads fared better at 10.4 days against the nine-day expectation.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi admits the snow and ice control program was a disappointment last winter.

"Edmontonians expect us to provide good quality service in that area," he said.

"Unfortunately, last winter, in my mind, I don't think we lived up to people's expectations. And we need to figure out what we can do more and how we do that."

Administration will return with a report in June with more financial details for a slew of potential actions. Additional measures include an increase to parking ban and sidewalk enforcement as well as the introduction of towing during parking bans.

One major factor at play is staffing. The two scenarios being explored would allow for an increase in staffing to better utilize equipment, resulting in an estimated 30 or 45 per cent increase in clearing service for roadways and a 50 or 65 per cent increase for active pathways. A third scenario offered by administration but not forwarded would have seen the purchase of additional equipment.

Coun. Tim Cartmell said underutilization of equipment has been something he has heard anecdotally confirmed by the report first presented to the community and public services committee several weeks ago.

"It seemed that there were fewer trucks doing less work and taking longer and longer to get to the neighbourhood," he said Monday.

"I want to see us activate our equipment and start with that and see where we can go and just step into this carefully."

Budget priorities

The snow and ice clearing report came after a presentation Monday morning indicating that council will need to make tough decisions during upcoming budget deliberations. To keep up with revenue shortfalls, approved growth and maintaining current service levels, administration estimates a tax increase of 8.5 per cent for 2023.

Possible options to address the funding gap outlined include funding the renewal program below the ideal, disposing of assets not aligned with the city plan, or the use of tax-supported debt.

Surveys and one-on-one meetings with councillors are set to follow as administration determines priorities in proposing cuts and changes.

"I think we're going to have to have some really high-level conversations so we just don't do austerity measures, which I think is the incline we can lean to in these kind of tough fiscal realities," Coun. Erin Rutherford said.

"We've seen now what continued lack of matching growth and inflation can do and where we are today and so we need to rectify this."