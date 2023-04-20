Edmonton company's new technology helps cancer patients who struggle to swallow

An Edmonton health tech company has developed a product to help those who struggle with swallowing, and the technology is already helping Alberta patients regain their ability to eat and drink.

For David Jamieson, the technology has been transformative.

Like many cancer patients, the 61-year-old Edmonton broadcaster struggles with dysphagia, the medical term for those who have difficulty with the act of eating and swallowing.

Jamieson was diagnosed with head and neck cancer about two years ago and underwent a six-week cancer treatment where doctors cut an opening from his ear to his neck on the left side of his face, and removed a three-centimetre tumour and other lymph nodes.

The doctors also removed what is called the base of the tongue. It is located in the back of the throat and pushes down food.

"Reactive swallowing for a human being is very complicated," Jamieson said.

"It's not something confined just to the throat, it involves neck muscles, shoulder muscles."

After his treatment, David Jamieson stopped eating in public, getting his nourishment from fluids. (Submitted by David Jamieson)

Edmonton company, True Angle, created a small device called Mobili-T, short for Mobile Therapist, to help patients with dysphagia keep up with their exercises.

Jana Rieger, CEO of True Angle, came up with the idea while working as a clinician scientist. She was working with patients who had head and neck cancer and they had trouble eating and swallowing as a result of treatment they were receiving.

"It's a very emotionally and physically taxing problem to have," Rieger told CBC's Edmonton AM.

After his treatment, Jamieson said he stopped eating in public and got most of his nourishment from fluids.

"If a piece of food is too big, I choke and I have choked. And it's frightening," he said.

Many of Rieger's patients told her they wouldn't have gone through with their cancer treatment if they had known they would have to live with dysphagia.

"It's terrible to hear, when you think about what food does for us as human beings, how much joy and pleasure it brings," Reiger said.

Rieger and her team were funded by the Alberta Cancer Foundation and received $200,000 to develop their idea.

The Mobili-T device sits underneath the chin and uses small sensors that stick to the surface of the skin, monitoring muscle activities in the throat.

"You could put it on any muscle in your body and it would sense that contraction, how hard it is, how long you're holding that contraction," said Rieger.

Dysphagia affects more than 500 million people around the world, she said.

Jana Rieger, CEO of True Angle, came up with the idea while working with patients who had head and neck cancer. (Submitted by Jana Rieger)

The device is connected to an app, where patients can see their exercise targets and connect with their clinicians.

Jamieson said he relied on that accountability for his recovery. It was a good motivator and forced him to work hard even when he wanted to give up.

True Angle is running studies in the province, looking at how the product is used by patients and how it compares to traditional methods of treatments for dysphagia.

It is also working on seeking approval from Health Canada.

"I'm never going to be what I was or who I was and on many levels, I've made peace with that," Jamieson said.

"There are some days when it's still upsetting but you find a way to manage."