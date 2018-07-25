Demand for community gardens grows alongside Edmonton's tiny-yard townhouses

If the waiting list in Griesbach is any indication, there is a growing need for more collective garden plots in Edmonton.

The Griesbach community garden in northwest Edmonton has about 145 plots, measuring 20 by 20 feet each, with about 50 more people in line for the next open spot, said Bob Fraser, president of the community garden.

"They're always full and there's always a big waiting list," Fraser said of the community garden. "I tell some people, 'You may be waiting three or four years.' "

Bob Fraser oversees 145 plots in the Griesbach community garden, ensuring plots are tilled before planting begins in the spring and compost is spread on the soil. (David Bajer/CBC) Fraser said the higher demand is partly driven by infill townhouses with tiny yards.

"There's not much room for small vegetable garden or tomatoes or anything else," he said. "So depending on where you are, there's nowhere to plant, other than a few flowers."

Zeljka Stanisic has lived in a townhouse across from the Griesbach community garden for three years and said she's grateful she got a plot this season.

"I just love it," she said. "It's useful, it's nice, friendly, peaceful, relaxing."

Stanisic used to live in a bigger house with a backyard in the city's east end before she and her husband decided to downsize. Her Griesbach townhouse may be roomy inside but the medium density housing lacks a yard big enough to grow a garden.

Townhouses across from the Griesbach community garden have small yards with balconies in back, leaving little space for growing vegetables. (Trevor Wilson/CBC) Now she has onions, beans, potatoes, cucumber, tomatoes, kale, right across the street.

"I'm so (very) happy and grateful to have that garden because it's very close to my house," Stanisic told CBC News Tuesday. "The taste of vegetables from the garden is a really big difference than the taste of the vegetables, even if you go for the organic ones, in the stores."

Shannon Amos, the city's community greening co-ordinator, said there's no concrete data to show infill itself is driving the push for more shared garden space but said it's likely a factor.

"I think the demand is higher in those high-density areas," she said. "They have probably larger wait lists and they're looking to expand more so than areas where there's a bit more room to grow."

Zeljka Stanisic, a Griesbach resident for three years, received a plot in the community garden this year. (Brano Stanisic) Amos believes more people wanting to grow their own food reflects an overarching trend.

"It's cheaper, healthier and more organic," she said. "I think there's also an increased interest in people having food that's available locally and seasonally, which minimizes the negative impact of transporting food."

The City of Edmonton offers groups $5,000 to expand existing gardens or create new ones from a total $30,000 grant fund. Amos said the grant was underused until a couple of years ago.

"I think there definitely has been a trend toward more community gardens wishing to establish."

The city currently has 80 community gardens. This year, six to eight new gardens are either opening or getting ready to open next year, including ones in Strathearn, Skyrattler and Alex Decoteau and Cumberland Oxford.

Community gardens come in many varieties — some have raised beds, some have individual plots while others are completely collective.

Brian Los, co-ordinator of the Grovenor community garden, said they started with three plots in 2010 and now have 10 raised beds in what he describes as a totally "community effort."

Anyone from Grovenor can pick vegetables and fruits from their beds.

Brian Los, coordinator with the Grovenor community garden, said crops from their 10 raised beds are available to anyone in the neighbourhood. (Brian Los)

"Over the years, people have come to count on it as something that is available to them," Los said. "We've had really no problem with people coming down to help weed or pick the veggies."

Los said they'd like to add more beds and may apply for a city grant next year.

Community groups wanting to learn how to start a community garden can attend the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues seminar Aug. 18 at the Cloverdale community league.

Amos said gardeners and civic groups can also call the city's 311 information line to learn more about community gardens.

@natashariebe