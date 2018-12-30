220 collisions reported on snowy Edmonton streets this weekend

Snowy conditions turned Edmonton streets into a collision course this weekend as police received more than 220 reports of collisions on city roads.

Between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday, 12 crashes resulted in injury, 40 were hit-and-runs and 169 resulted in property damage, police said.

One was fatal.

A 26-year old woman died after hitting a cement bridge pillar at an overpass off Anthony Henday Drive Friday night.

The city collisions were in addition to a 30-vehicle pileup on Highway 16 between Spruce Grove and Acheson Saturday morning, after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lane.