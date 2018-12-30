Skip to Main Content
220 collisions reported on snowy Edmonton streets this weekend

Snowy conditions turned roads into a collision course this weekend as Edmonton police reported more than 220 collisions on city roads.

One collision was fatal and 12 resulted in injury

Edmonton police were advising motorists to stay off the streets on Saturday. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Snowy conditions turned Edmonton streets into a collision course this weekend as police received more than 220 reports of collisions on city roads.

Between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday, 12 crashes resulted in injury, 40 were hit-and-runs and 169 resulted in property damage, police said.

One was fatal.

A 26-year old woman died after hitting a cement bridge pillar at an overpass off Anthony Henday Drive Friday night.  

The city collisions were in addition to a 30-vehicle pileup on Highway 16 between Spruce Grove and Acheson Saturday morning, after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the eastbound lane.

