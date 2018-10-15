Serious collision prompts Alberta Avenue intersection closure
A man was seriously injured when his vehicle rolled in north Edmonton Monday morning.
Drivers asked to avoid the intersection of 95th Street and 113th Avenue
Drivers are being asked to avoid an Alberta Avenue intersection during the Monday morning commute after a man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover.
The driver crashed early this morning and hit some parked vehicles at the 95th Street and 113th Avenue intersection, a police spokesperson told CBC News.
The intersection is closed in all directions while police respond to the collision.
In a traffic advisory issued shortly before 6 a.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
No further information was provided by police.