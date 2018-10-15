Serious collision prompts Alberta Avenue intersection closure

Drivers are being asked to avoid an Alberta Avenue intersection during the Monday morning commute after a man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover.

The driver crashed early this morning and hit some parked vehicles at the 95th Street and 113th Avenue intersection, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

The intersection is closed in all directions while police respond to the collision.

In a traffic advisory issued shortly before 6 a.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.