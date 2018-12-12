3 men charged in $1M cocaine bust in south Edmonton

Three men are facing trafficking charges after more than $1 million in illicit drugs was seized from three south Edmonton homes.

The three properties — located in the Hodgson, Terwillegar and Mill Woods neighbourhoods — were searched on Nov. 27, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said in a news release Wednesday.

Police seized nearly nine kilograms of cocaine, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and 1,000 packages of cannabis resin, ALERT said.

Officers also seized 8.6 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, $44,800 in cash, ammunition and two prohibited handguns.

Both handguns had their serial numbers removed, police said. The firearms will be submitted for forensic analysis to determine if they were used in any crimes, ALERT said.

The suspects, aged 44, 37 and 38, were arrested Tuesday. They have been charged with multiple offences, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

One of the accused is from Edmonton. The other two are from Leduc.

ALERT said its investigation began in October with assistance from Alberta Sheriffs, Edmonton Police Service, and RCMP.

Investigators are expected to release more details on their investigation during a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at ALERT's Edmonton headquarters.