Man, 49, charged after carjacking cab in north end Edmonton

A 49-year-old man has been charged with robbery after carjacking a Co-op Taxi in the city's north end Sunday morning.

At 8:50 a.m., a cab driver was assaulted at a Starbucks at 97th Street and 137th Avenue, Edmonton police say.

Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka from northeast division said the suspect threatened the cabbie with a firearm, but no weapon was seen.

The suspect got hold of the driver's keys, got in the vehicle and drove away in the stolen taxi, heading west.

The cab driver called police.

Police set up a trap and used a tire-deflation device to stop the stolen cab at 109th Street and 137th Ave.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

The man has been charged with robbery, which includes assault and criminal flight, Czerwonka said.

Co-op Taxi declined to comment for CBC News Sunday night.