Edmonton's new co-housing building preparing to open doors this summer

Years ago, when Thea Williams came across an ad for Edmonton's first co-housing community, she knew she wanted to be a part of it.

Later this summer, Williams and her two young children will move into their new home in the Urban Green co-housing community at 101st Street and 88th Avenue in the Strathcona neighbourhood.

"As I got to know the people involved in Urban Green who came before me and then people who joined afterwards, I knew that we were sharing common values," Williams told CBC's Edmonton AM.

"If you've ever been part of a community with shared values like that, [people] who are learning together and supporting each other, you know many hands make light work."

The Urban Green co-housing community has been in the works for more than a decade. It will be opening its doors to residents later this summer. (Pippa Reed/ CBC)

The project, which has been in the works for more than a decade, is the first of its kind in Edmonton, according to the Canadian Cohousing Network.

The energy-efficient four-storey building has 26 private units, each with one or more bedrooms, a kitchen and living area.

But there are also spaces for residents to get together and mingle — a communal kitchen, a large foyer, and a rooftop patio for barbecues and other group activities.

One-bedroom suites cost around $300,000 and a three-bedroom unit is about $600,000.

Williams was drawn to the multi-generational community lifestyle. She has been involved with the project for about eight years.

The unit she bought is smaller than her current home, but she doesn't think of it as downsizing. She and her kids will have access to the patio, a library and a multipurpose room.

A Dutch way of living

Co-housing originated in Denmark in the 1960s. The idea was for people to live in private suites, and come together as a community in communal areas for events, parties and more.

Buyers have input on how the building should be built and what should be included, based on their needs.

Unlike housing co-operatives, where housing fees go toward a collective mortgage, co-housing is based around community living.

Stephen Barrington Leigh, left, and Sean Coutinho stand in the ground-floor foyer of the new building with Coutinho's dog, Simba. (Pippa Reed/C BC)

While typical apartments and condominiums are built with privacy in mind, co-housing emphasizes social interaction between neighbours.

Della Dennis, a shareholding member with Urban Green, calls co-housing an intentional way of living. She signed up to buy a unit in the building in 2011.

Among other things, Dennis was looking for a way to reduce her carbon footprint. The building has solar panels, heat recovery systems and insulation that's above building code requirements. There is also underground parking with room for bike storage and electric-vehicle charging.

Della Dennis, who calls co-housing an intentional way of living, stands in the communal kitchen. (Pippa Reed/CBC)

Kathleen Harper, 86, has been waiting for her unit for a decade. She was in her 70s when she and her husband chose co-housing living.

"I've lived in this community for 40 years and this is the perfect place for me to move into, and live with people that are of similar minds and attitudes like I am," Harper said.

Harper's husband has dementia and can't move into the building with her, but she said she's still looking forward to moving into a community with like-minded people.