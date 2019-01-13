CN train derails near Camrose, no injuries reported

A CN train carrying mostly grain derailed southeast of Edmonton Sunday morning, a company spokesperson said Sunday.

At about 3:30 a.m., a 28-car train went off the tracks near Camrose, about 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis said there were no reported injuries and no dangerous goods were spilled.

While most cars were carrying grain, one leaked canola oil. He said the vegetable oil spill has been contained, adding that it doesn't pose a significant risk to the environment.

There was no indication why the train derailed.

Two crossings were blocked at the time of the incident but have since been cleared.