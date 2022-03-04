Edmonton club owners excited for big weekend with COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Edmonton club owners are expressing relief and excitement as they head into this weekend unburdened by provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Some clubs have been closed, or been reduced to limited functioning, for nearly two months.

Chvrch of John, a nightclub in downtown Edmonton, has been closed since the province brought in COVID-19 restrictions on Dec. 24, which included restricting dancing in bars, clubs and restaurants.

Kris Harvey, operating partner of Chvrch of John, says between the 11 p.m. curfew for alcohol sales, dancing restrictions, and other restrictions it made more sense to temporarily close the club.

Federal government subsidies weren't accessible due to turnaround times, he added.

"It was really daunting and it was really, really scary," Harvey said. " I know a number of business owners that aren't going to make it because of the last two months of shutdown."

"If we didn't have amazing landlords, we wouldn't have survived."

Kris Harvey, operating partner of Chvrch of John, says he's relieved the club is now able to open following the lift of COVID-19 restrictions as it's been closed for two months. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The restrictions were brought in to deal with the rapid rise in Omicron cases, the highly transmissible variant that led to Alberta's highest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.

But as hospitalizations have trended down, the province lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on March 1, including restrictions on "interactive activities, table limits, liquor sales and closing times" for bars and restaurants.

However, the City of Edmonton's face-coverings bylaw remains in effect.

Under the bylaw, bar and restaurant patrons are required to wear masks except when they are seated and consuming food or drink.

City council is set to review the bylaw on March 8, and Premier Jason Kenney has said the government will introduce legislation to prevent municipalities from bringing in their own public health restrictions.

CBC News spoke with several club owners who said they expect it will be tough to enforce the Edmonton bylaw on dance floors. They said they don't want to encourage conflict.

Chvrch of John hosted patrons the day after provincial restrictions were lifted, and plans to welcome more over the weekend.

"We're really excited to continue this energy that we brought back. And we did [use] some of the downtime to make improvements," Harvey said.

"We built additional seating and booths so if we do have another curfew or restriction imposed upon us in the future, we will be able to facilitate some service keeping jobs in our business and to keep creating really awesome experiences and events with tons of bookings of tours."

Rob Browatke, co-owner of Evolution Wonderlounge, is excited to open the club's dance floor with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

On the same block along 103rd Street outside Evolution Wonderlounge, a LBGTQ2+ dance club, the wood replacing a window has been painted with the words "Time to Dance."

The club has held some drag shows over the past month, but plans to have events all weekend, with its dance floor open on Friday and Saturday night.

"The fact that people are able to stick around and drink again until two in the morning and get on that dance floor, which is what people are eager to do, we're aiming to have quite the good weekend coming up," said Rob Browatzke, co-owner of Evolution Wonderlounge.

Dancing is a big attraction at Azucar Taco House, a north Edmonton restaurant and club. The restrictions allowed the club to make some minor renovations bit by bit as the restaurant remained open.

The club is planning to welcome patrons this weekend while bringing in DJs from Edmonton and Calgary along with a mariachi band.

"I just really want to say how thankful we are, how grateful we are for us to still be here because I know a lot of people didn't really make it," said Adrian Echevarria, director of Azucar Taco House

Azucar Taco House is planning for a big weekend after the north Edmonton restaurant and club used the last couple of months during restrictions to finish minor renovations. (Submitted by Azucar Taco House)

Club owners said July, when the province last dropped all COVID-19 restrictions, was one of their best months of business during the pandemic. They said they hope the next month also leads to a boost in business to help cover losses incurred during the restrictions.