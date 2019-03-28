Man charged in 2 stabbings served time for kidnapping CHED radio host in 2002

The man charged in a pair of stabbings in Edmonton's inner city last month had a violent criminal past that included the kidnapping of well-known radio host, the late Stan Thomson, during a high-profile crime spree.

Earlier this week police charged Clayton Thomas Berard, 38, with first-degree murder in the death of Rose Knife who was stabbed on March 28 outside the George Spady Centre.

Twelve hours later, Albert Stevens was stabbed repeatedly a few blocks away outside Boyle Street Community Services. Berard is charged with attempted murder in the attack.

Stevens, 49, remains in hospital in stable condition.

In 2002, Berard and an accomplice made headlines for a series of home invasions, robberies, thefts and a hostage-taking that stretched from Lac La Biche to Fort Saskatchewan.

Near Lamont, the attackers, armed with a knife and a rifle, barged into Thomson's unlocked home and ordered Thomson and his wife onto the ground, demanding cash and credit cards.

With no money in the home, the couple was taken to a bank machine in Lamont by gunpoint. But when the attackers began arguing, Thomson and wife managed to slip away.

Thomson, who — according to his obituary — died in 2015 at 76, hosted a popular radio talk show on gardening called What's Up for 37 years.

Police said the reign of terror by Berard and his accomplice began earlier when the men held up a liquor store in Andrew, Alta. They also invaded a farmhouse, using an axe to rob and terrorize a woman inside.

In 2004, Berard was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison on two counts of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm and break and enter to commit robbery.

Berard is scheduled to appear in court Friday in relation to the stabbings.