Edmonton city manager Linda Cochrane to step down in December

City manager Linda Cochrane announced at a news conference Tuesday that she will step down from her role effective Dec. 31.

Fighting back tears, Cochrane, who has worked for the city for 38 years, spoke to reporters in the media room at city hall, flanked by councillors and members of the administration.

"My decision was made knowing that this organization is in superb hands," Cochrane said. "Recently it's started to feel right that it was time to go."

Mayor Don Iveson offered "unanimous" gratitude on behalf of the city for a job well done.

"She's built a remarkable team in her nearly five years as city manager and led this organization forward as a modern municipal corporation," the mayor said at Tuesday's news conference. "It is a modernized organization thanks to her leadership and the team she has assembled to change this organization, from project management to corporate culture.

"So on behalf of all of my city council colleagues we are unanimous in our gratitude to Linda for her many years of service to our city."

In a news release, the city said Cochrane began her career working part-time as a swimming instructor at Scona Pool.

After graduating from university and a stint working at the City of Spruce Grove, she returned to the City of Edmonton in 1982.

She moved up through what is now the citizen services department to general manager, becoming city manager in September 2015. ​​​​​