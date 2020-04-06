Warnings issued for than 300 COVID-19 infractions in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton issued more than 300 verbal warnings only to people breaking orders under the state of local emergency on the first weekend it was empowered to give out fines.

Peace officers delivered 283 verbal warnings at dog parks to remind owners to keep their dogs on leash.

On Saturday and Sunday, officers issued 50 verbal warnings related to playground closures, the city said in a news release Monday.

"The City is encouraging voluntary compliance and is focusing on educating citizens found violating any orders but will write tickets when appropriate," the release said.

Last week, the city also imposed strict social distancing and cleaning rules for taxis and ride-sharing services.

On April 2, officials stopped 28 vehicles and all were in compliance with the new rules and regulations, they said.

Peace officers and police are authorized to give out $1,000 fines for a first offence.

The City of Edmonton launched two online tools for people to express their concerns.

The first tool allows people to submit complaints related to new requirements on vehicle-for-hire services, playground closures and dog park restrictions.

A new online form will also accept accounts on physical distancing but the reports will be used only for analyzing and tracking purposes and to help administration make future planning decisions related to COVID-19.

Complaints about self-isolation restrictions, mass gatherings and workplaces or businesses need to be directed to Alberta Health Services.

David Aitken, co-chair of the city's COVID-19 task team, encouraged Edmontonians to strictly follow the social distancing rule of keeping two metres apart.

"Protecting your health and safety remains the City of Edmonton's first priority and these tools will help us in that effort," Aitken said in the release.

The City of Edmonton's 311 service is still open.

From April 3-5, operators took nearly 650 calls related to COVID-19. The majority were related to service changes and questions about parking, assistance for vulnerable people and details on the local state of emergency.