Edmonton's 12 electoral wards could be rejigged by 2021

Edmonton's electoral boundaries could be redrawn in the coming years to reflect shifting populations in the city's neighbourhoods.

An independent commission will be tasked to review the city's 12 wards and consider boundary changes, city council decided at a meeting Tuesday.

Right now, population per ward fluctuates from about 63,000 to 92,000 people. The ideal number of constituents for one councillor to represent is about 75,000, a city report shows.

Coun. Tony Caterina's Ward 7 in the northeast has 63,048 people while Coun. Moe Banga's Ward 12 in the southeast has 92,332, according to 2016 census data and 2017 elections data.

The commission will include a returning officer and members of the public.

Ward 11 Coun. Mike Nickel said he likes the democratic approach to the review.

"Having a public commission on the choice and shape of their electoral boundaries I think is one of those basic, fundamental, structural things that have to be done," Nickel said during the council meeting.

"Whether or not people show up, well that's a different question. The point is, we give them a choice to show up."

Mayor Don Iveson doesn't want the review to result in adding more councillors.

"Unless you add another 0.2 of a mayor, there's really no mechanism, and I'm challenged to maintain 12 functional relationships as it is," Iveson said. "Fourteen or 16 seems impossible to me."

The last major change to Edmonton's ward system was in 2009, when the number of wards doubled from six to 12. Under the six-ward system, two councillors represented each ward. Since then, each ward has had a single representative on council.

This is the first time an independent commission will study the city's electoral boundaries and propose changes.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton supported the move in hopes the public engagement will raise awareness about electoral boundaries.

She represents Ward 5, which borders Coun. Andrew Knack's Ward 1 to the south.

"People will email me living in Andrew's ward, people email Andrew living in my ward," Hamilton said. "People don't have a lot of knowledge about where their electoral boundaries are, who their representative is."

Winnipeg, Calgary and Toronto have established ward boundary commissions.

Edmonton's commission will cost $150,000. The funding will come from the 2018 operating budget.

If major changes are made to ward boundaries, they would take effect for the next civic election in 2021.

