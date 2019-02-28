Parks advocates push for Royal Mayfair Golf Club lease to be public

The Royal Mayfair Golf Club's lease is up for discussion at city hall next week, and some parks advocates want the details and negotiations to be made public.

The Mayfair is requesting an 18-year extension on its current lease, set to expire in 2051. If granted, the new lease would be valid until 2069.

A city report released Thursday said the lease terms include a total of $870,000 in rent for the additional 18 years.

The city told CBC News in January that it cannot disclose how much the club has paid for the current 50-year lease.

The report said the Mayfair is requesting the extension to allow it to modernize.

"In an effort to attract future members and retain current members, the Royal Mayfair is considering significant reinvestment in its facilities over the next 15 years," the report said.

The extension to the lease would give the club another full 50-year term in order to "provide long-term certainty as required by their lenders."

Michael Janz, with the group called Friends of the Park, is calling for city council to make the conversation public.

"The entirety of the Mayfair golf course occupies prime river valley land within walking distance of the university, of downtown," he said. "Yet it's the exclusive playground of only the 400 members, not the rest of us. The other one million Edmontonians are not welcome there if we don't pay the dues."

The club has 475 shareholders. A share costs an initial $500.

Director of golf Matt Johnson wouldn't say how much the different memberships cost at the Mayfair, only that annual memberships at private golf clubs in Edmonton range from $10,000 to $45,000. He said Mayfair memberships would be on the higher end of that scale.

Spouses can take out memberships without being shareholders but must pay membership fees as well. There are also intermediate membership categories for people under 36 who have several years to pay off lifetime membership dues.

In total, the Mayfair has 750 golfers and 200 social members, another kind of membership.

In a promotional video posted to the club's website, general manager Wade Hudyma talks about the course's benefits.

"The Royal Mayfair Golf Club is one of the prettiest parts of Edmonton, it's in the heart of the city, it's a beautiful tree-lined golf course, it's located just minutes of downtown."

Despite the sign at the entrance to the club, the grounds are open to the public in the winter. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Janz is also urging the city to reevaluate how the large piece of park land in the river valley should be used.

"Just because something was once a golf course doesn't mean it should always be a golf course," he said. "I think we need to have a conversation about alternative uses, about fair return on investment, and how much money is it really fair for us to ask as a city for such an enormous piece of Crown jewel land."

The Mayfair's site doesn't specify the golf course area, but Golf Week magazine has said the typical urban 18-hole golf course ranges from 110 to 190 acres.

"These decisions shouldn't be made in isolation as one-offs for one golf course," Janz said. "They should be part of a broader strategy about our vision for city land and our vision for our parks."

The new lease agreement includes a stipulation that the club allow the public to use groomed ski trails on the leased land for the "sole purpose of cross-country skiing" from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year.

A group from the Mayfair Golf Club is expected to speak at an executive committee meeting on Monday, CBC News has learned.