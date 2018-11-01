Edmonton's 2019 budget calls for 3.3 per cent property tax hike

Home owners in Edmonton are facing a 3.3 per cent increase in property tax next year.

The City of Edmonton on released its proposed four-year operating budget Thursday, with nearly $3 billion recommended spending in the first year of the four-year plan.

If council approves a 3.3 per cent property tax hike for 2019, the owner of a typical Edmonton home with an assessed value of $397,000 would pay $2,540 — $79 more than in 2018.

The budget also proposes to increase fees for some city services, including admissions to recreational facilities.

The proposed tax hike does not come as a surprise to city councillors, who were given a heads-up that it was needed for several programs, including alley renewal, increased costs of policing when part of Leduc is annexed, and the Valley Line LRT.

Coun. Michael Walters plans to scrutinize staffing levels. He's already asked for a review of programs and services, and that's not finished yet.

"I'm going to be hard pressed to support any staff increases at all until that program and service review is done," Walters told reporters.

"In fact, my goal is to come in under three [per cent], so it's going to be a tough set of conversations for sure."

The operating budget is in addition to the city's proposed capital budget, released two weeks ago.

Council will discuss the operating budget at a city hall meeting Tuesday and hold a public hearing on both on Nov. 14.