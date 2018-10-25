City of Edmonton, four employees charged in feral cat deaths

The City of Edmonton and four employees have been charged with regulatory offences under the Animal Protection Act after three feral cats died in May during a pilot program that has since been suspended.

The charges were laid by the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the city said Thursday in a new release.

The three cats were taken from the city's Animal Care and Control Centre to another city facility on May 18 as part of the pilot program, which was intended to provide homes for feral cats. The cats died within one day of being moved, the city said.

The program was immediately suspended and the city reported the deaths to the Edmonton Humane Society.

The city said it conducted a comprehensive internal review and referred the matter to the Alberta SPCA to conduct an investigation.

"The staff at the Animal Care and Control Centre care profoundly about animals and their welfare," said David Aitken, the city's branch manager of community standards. "Our staff had the best of intentions in looking for a new way to help unadoptable feral cats and provide them with a safe place to live.

"There was no intent to harm these animals. This incident has been devastating to our employees and we are doing everything we can to support them while taking steps to ensure this does not happen again."

Edmonton has about 65,000 feral cats, the city said. Most have little or no human contact and many are aggressive. About 800 feral cats are taken each year into the ACCC shelter, where many are eventually euthanized.

Under the pilot program launched in March 2018, the cats were spayed or neutered and medically cleared, then transferred to other city facilities with warehouses or storage yards. The cats were given food, water and shelter with the hope that would act as "mousers" to help keep rodent populations under control, the city said.

Thirty-three cats were successfully placed during the program's first three months, the city said.