City to reopen 4 indoor pools with COVID-19 safety measures

Edmonton is opening four indoor swimming pools next week with ramped up COVID-19 health and safety measures in place, the city announced Tuesday.



Pools at the Jasper Place and Bonnie Doon fitness and leisure centres, the Clareview Community Recreation Centre and at the Kinsmen Sports Centre will reopen July 20.

Shauna Graham, acting director of leisure centres and outdoor pools, said anyone wanting to visit one of the pools must reserve a time online. Reservations for times at pools are now open.

"We are excited to welcome Edmontonians back into our pools for swim activities but we're asking all visitors to learn about new safety protocols that are in place to ensure everyone's safety," Graham said in a news release.

The Clareview recreation centre and the Terwillegar, Commonwealth and The Meadows fitness centres reopened July 6 while the Kinsmen reopened its fitness area Monday.

The city is requiring reservations with the goal to limit the number of people within the pool areas, to adhere to Alberta Health guidelines.

The city is also enhancing cleaning procedures of public spaces and designating one-way traffic flows in and out of pool areas.

Only one swimmer will be allowed in a lane at any time to help with physical distancing.



The city joins the province in encouraging people to wear masks in most indoor places but masks cannot be worn in pools, Graham said.



Learn-to-swim programs will resume when pools reopen but with one student per instructor, to adhere to Alberta Health guidelines.

People can register for lessons online at edmonton.ca/reccentres.

Steam rooms and hot tubs at the recreation centres will remain closed until Stage 3 of Alberta's relaunch strategy, for which no timeline has been announced.