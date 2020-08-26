Edmonton councillor Michael Walters says he won't seek another term at city hall

Edmonton city councillor Michael Walters says he won't seek re-election in 2021 but will work to help others find a way to council chambers.

The two-term councillor announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election as a councillor and will not run for mayor.

"There's been a lot of speculation over the past couple of years about my interest in running for mayor in 2021," Walters said outside city hall. "And I've announced today that I will not be entering the mayor's race in 2021.

"It's been a great opportunity for me to serve here at city hall. I've been really proud to be part of the municipal government leadership in our city, proud of a lot of the work that we've done."

During his news conference, the former Alberta Party candidate said he plans to stay involved in politics.

"There is a real negative tone in Alberta today politically that I think needs to change," he said. "And I want to be part of reshaping the debate and the issues that we talk about across the province.

"I think what we have in the legislature today is a very negative, I would almost say hate-filled, circumstance. Where it's really an us-versus-them polarized debate, and I think Alberta loses in that."

In a statement issued earlier Wednesday, Walters urged anyone considering seeking public office, "particularly women, visible minorities and those from marginalized communities" to take the leap.

"We need your voices around decision-making tables," he said.

The Ward 10 councillor was first elected in 2013. In his 2017 re-election, he received the most votes of any council candidate, according to his statement.

Some of the highlights Walters cited include the revitalization of Petrolia Mall and restarting development around the Century Park LRT in his ward, as well as city-wide initiatives such as an affordable housing policy and the adoption of priority-based budgeting.

Walters said he intends to provide "support to those from equity-seeking groups to win council races in whatever ways I can.

"The critical assignment for the next council is to secure Edmonton's prosperity for the decades to come in what will be a vastly different environment than what we're familiar with."

More time with family

Walters told reporters that when he first ran for city council, he thought he would like to serve two terms.

"I gave a lot of thought to running for mayor," he said.

"But ultimately, when you look at the demands of that job and what it requires, it doesn't align with the kind of family life that I want right now. So cliché or not, that's the biggest reason — that I want to prioritize family in my life."

The next municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 18, 2021.