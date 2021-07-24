Edmonton city council votes to increase police budget by $7M in 2023

Edmonton city council has voted to approve a new funding formula that will increase the police budget by $7 million in 2023.

On Friday, councillors voted 9-4 in favour of a modified funding formula for the Edmonton Police Service's (EPS) budget. The alternative was increasing its budget every year for the next three years.

Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack, who voted in favour, described the formula as "the least bad of the two options."

The funding formula in question was used from 2016 to 2020, providing the EPS with a long-term model of city funding. The formula — different from other city departments — was based on population growth, inflation and an efficiency factor.

The formula was suspended in July 2020, after "an unprecedented number of people" spoke to city council at a public hearing following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., and "the resulting public advocacy around policing and police funding," according to a blog post written by Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

On Friday, council approved a three-part motion that, in part, amended the funding formula in a way that will give the police an additional $7 million on top of its current $407-million budget.

The final budget amount could be higher, however, as city-wide police initiatives that require additional funding are not included in the approved formula.

The approved motion also requests a new report for next year, that examines modifying the funding formula in future years.

The EPS wanted such a report done this year. But with little time before the finalized budget, Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Savador said overhauling the model would be rushed.

"I'm feeling a sense of urgency right now to make a decision, and I'm really questioning the validity of that urgency," Salvador said.

Sohi, Salvador and councillors Michael Janz and Jo-Anne Wright — who represent wards papastew and Sspomitapi, respectively — each opposed the motion.

Many councillors who voted in favour openly expressed concerns and criticisms before the vote, such as Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi Coun. Jennifer Rice.

Rice said she could not support any part of the motion, but proceeded to vote in favour of it.

Many councillors were also clearly confused by the funding formula, while debating whether it would be right to re-implement an amended version of it.

"I've been trying to catch up all through the day," said Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell.

Other councillors made similar comments. Ward Karhiio Coun. Keren Tang described the debate as "extremely messy."

Sohi expressed his reservations with the funding formula, while noting the opportunities the EPS would have to ask for more money.

"There are so many other things that we have not properly funded in this city that require our attention," Sohi said during the meeting.

Of the jurisdictions studied by the City of Edmonton administration, the EPS is currently the most well-funded police service per capita.

In 2021, Edmonton spent $371 per capita in tax dollars on police, compared to $305 per capita in Calgary and $350 per capita in Winnipeg.

Council is expected to reconvene next year to review the requested report and debate a multi-year funding formula.