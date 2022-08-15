Edmonton city council votes to halt Prairie Sky Gondola project

A proposed gondola project that would carry passengers over the North Saskatchewan River has been grounded by Edmonton city council.

After much debate at Monday's council meeting, councillors passed a motion Monday 12-1 to not continue with Prairie Sky Gondola's proposed lease agreement.

Coun. Anne Stevenson's motion asked council to accept the proposed land deal for information and not approve the agreement with the private company.

Some residents who opposed the project say the proposed gondola station would disrupt traditional Indigenous burial grounds near the Rossdale power plant. Several councillors cited those same concerns at Monday's meeting.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said allowing the gondola project to happen would be hurtful to Indigenous communities and push back reconciliation efforts.

"There could be remains anywhere and everywhere on this site and I just cannot in good conscience support a project that even have the slightest doubt that could be built on ancestral burial ground, particularly when we have made such a strong commitment as a city to reconciliation with Indigenous communities," Sohi said Monday.

Prairie Sky Gondola has not yet responded to a request for comment from CBC News.