Edmonton city councillors support free transit for unaccompanied youth under 12

Kids 12 years old and under should be able to ride Edmonton transit for free without being accompanied by a fare-paying adult, city councillors agreed at an executive committee meeting Wednesday.

Councillors directed city managers to revise the transit fare service policy, which currently requires youth riding for free to be accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

The under-12 fare policy has been in place since 2018.

City administration is expected to return to council during budget discussions in November with a revised policy.

Coun. Andrew Knack proposed the change, saying free transit would help children access libraries and recreation spaces.

"Let's help more youth access more things, and then ideally build up that potential for future ridership and continued ridership as they age," Knack said. "Especially if you're in a family where income is a challenge."

Coun. Aaron Paquette said the current policy doesn't work for many lower-income families or friends and siblings wanting to take transit without having to pay.

He gave the example of two siblings wanting to take the bus together

"Neither could get on the bus without paying a fare because they wouldn't have an adult paying a fare with them," he said. "What this does is, it corrects that."

$20K to expand free transit to 18 and under

The idea came up on Wednesday as councillors reviewed a report outlining the city's transit programs, which was requested in March.

The request asked the city to show the option of providing free transit to people 18 and under.

Sarah Feldman, a director with city operations, said the city could lose about $20 million a year in revenue if it extended free transit to this age group.

This estimate is based on sales of youth passes through local school boards, she noted.

Expanding the fare-free age to 18 years would be challenging for operators and transit peace officers to monitor and enforce, Feldman said.

"It's generally easier to visually identify youth 12 and under than it is to differentiate 18 and 19 year olds, and this could lead to some fare disputes between riders and operators," Feldman said.

Pilot free transit for after-school programs

On Wednesday, the committee also asked administration to create a work plan — by spring next year — to pilot free transit to youth after school hours.

Tim Adams, founder and executive director of Free Play for Kids, asked councillors to approve free transit between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for youth under 18, to get from schools to recreation centres.

Adams suggested the city start with four existing routes: 3, 101, 114 and 106.

After the committee agreed to a pilot project, likely to start next fall, Adams said it's a step in the right direction to creating free, equitable transit.

"We've done things one way for a very, very long time and change takes a bit of patience, and takes a bit of persistence and takes a whole lot of passion," Adams said in an interview.

"So it was nice to hear administration and city council and the committee is willing to work with it."

The report also includes an update on the city's subsidized transit pass programs, including the Ride Transit program for lower-income youth and adults, jointly funded by the city and the Alberta government.

Launched five years ago, the Ride Transit program has doubled in demand with 17,800 monthly passes purchased in September 2022, compared to 6,800 in September 2017.

The program peaked in February 2020, with more than 20,700 monthly passes sold before demand decreased with the COVID-19 pandemic.