Edmonton's Valley Line LRT won't be ready for at least 6 months, Ontario engineer says

The consortium of companies behind Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd, won't say when the line might open. One Ontario engineer who specializes in investigating structural failures thinks it will be several months before the trains are safe to run.

Ronald Joncas, CEO of TransEd, said Wednesday that the 13-kilometre line from Mill Woods to downtown won't start this summer as planned after inspectors found cracks in several concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.

Yasser Korany, a principal and consulting engineer with KSI Engineering based in Ontario, said the issues are complex.

"Just to present a sound solution. It could be six months from today," Korany said in an interview with CBC Thursday.

TransEd said the cracks formed because of thermal expansion — the inability of metal and concrete to contract and expand in extreme temperature fluctuations.

10:35 After years of delays, it's more bad news for the Valley Line LRT The Valley Line LRT as been derailed, yet again. The news that the line would not open this summer as planned was announced yesterday by TransEd, the construction company building it. It means the Valley Line is now almost two years overdue, with no timeline for opening. We're joined by Ronald Joncas, the CEO of TransEd.

Korany said to avoid cracks from developing down the road, the engineers will have to come up with a permanent solution, which will also take time to pin down.

"It's not one single crack or two that you could fill in to restore the integrity of the concrete and you move on," he told CBC News Thursday. "So the fix will be extremely difficult, unfortunately."

In an interview with CBC's Edmonton AM Thursday, Joncas suggested a timeline amounting to a matter of weeks, not months, before TransEd will know how to proceed.

Joncas said once a root cause analysis is done, they will announce next steps to the public.

Train vibration could cause more issues: Korany

Korany also said the vibration of trains running on the tracks will also be a factor in determining what fixes are needed.

"You have vibration, you have curved railing, certainly trains running back and forth on the line all day long for 365 days a year for how many years," Korany said.

"If you have micro cracks that we currently don't see on those other piers, compounded with the effect of vibrations from the train movement, that could be exacerbated."

Under the public-private partnership agreement between the City of Edmonton and TransEd, the company is responsible for fixing the issues and making sure the line is safe to open.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said under the P3 model, the city has less control and oversight of projects and called for a review on how the city builds large projects, particularly the P3 procurement process.

"These projects lack transparency, reducing city administration oversight and accountability," Sohi said Wednesday.

"When we are talking about public money and public infrastructure, transparency and accountability is essential."