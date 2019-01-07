Royal Mayfair Golf Club gets lease extended to 2069

The Royal Mayfair Golf Club in Edmonton's river valley will have its lease extended for another 18 years, councillors agreed at a meeting Thursday.

The golf club, which occupies more than 150 acres of prime land, asked the city to extend the end date of its lease from 2051 to 2069.

The club argued it needs the extra time to secure investment and make it worthwhile to spend $20 million on renovations needed to keep the facility open.

At a meeting Thursday, council's executive committee agreed to extend the lease with new conditions that councillors stipulated at a meeting in March.

The club agreed to open the golf course to the public 7.5 per cent of the time, for a fee no greater than what guests of members pay now.

Before the new agreement, the Mayfair only allowed private members and their guests to use the course.

They're just crumbs from the table top - Michael Janz, Friends of the Park

The Mayfair will prepay the equivalent of $870,000 a year for the extra 18 years — that's $15.7 million up front.

Mayor Don Iveson said the deal, based on present market value, was a win-win situation.

"It's a very, very good deal for the city, to have that money in our jeans today essentially," he said. "The city gets extra money, the club gets extra certainty."

The club's general manager, Wade Hudyma, and president and chair, Craig Trendel, sent a joint statement to media after the decision.

"This has been a fair, open, and transparent process," the statement said. "Our club's future is now solidified past 2051 and beyond."

"The Royal Mayfair Golf Club has been a good corporate citizen to our neighbours in Edmonton for almost a century, and we look forward to continuing to play a small part in making our city a great place to live, work, and play."

Iveson described the club as flexible in opening the land to public access.

"They've been good partners and good stewards of the land, and their willingness to introduce some more public access I think speaks to that."

Michael Janz with the group Friends of the Park urged council to eventually turn the land into public use.

"This is a massive piece of public land we should be shepherding for the future interest. [I'm] not against golf courses, but an additional duration of 18 years is just too long and it just hamstrings Edmontonians as to the choices they have for their river valley."

Janz said the club's offer to make the greens available to the general public 7.5 per cent of the time is paltry.

"They're just crumbs from the table top ... when you look at how much this group is paying. This is still a sweetheart deal for a very wealthy, very small group of Edmontonians for a very, very long time."

The Mayfair, north of Hawrelak Park at 9450 Groat Road, has about 750 golfing members and 200 social members, director of golf Matt Johnson told CBC News in March.

The Mayfair already has groomed trails for cross-country skiing between December 1 and March 31 each year.

Janz said Friends of the Park will check to make sure the club is fulfilling its end of the deal to open the greens to the public.

