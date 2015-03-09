Edmonton peace officers get authority to issue COVID-19 tickets

Edmonton peace officers now have the authority to hand out $1,000 fines to people violating Alberta's COVID-19 public health orders, city managers confirmed Friday.

The city had been waiting for the green light after Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday the province would extend the authority to municipal officers.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin told city council's emergency advisory committee just as he received an email confirmation from the Justice and Solicitor General's office.

"We are going to be more aggressive in our enforcement," Laughlin said. "We're at the point where we need to make sure we're doing everything to reduce this."

The move comes as COVID-19 cases in the Edmonton zone spike to over 6,000, nearly half the total cases in Alberta.

Justice Minister Kaycee Madu announced Friday that about 700 peace officers in the province would be given the authority to enforce the province's health orders.

Previously, only police and Alberta public health inspectors have the authority to fine businesses and people found breaking provincial health orders in the city.

About 150 peace officers will get training in the next week to be equipped with enforcing the orders and coordinating with police and health inspectors.

The authority will not be extended to municipal bylaw officers, who have the power to give out fines to people violating the city's face-covering bylaw that's been in effect since Aug. 1.

To date, the city has been trying to educate and raise awareness to encourage the public to follow health measures.

Laughlin said people will likely notice stronger, quicker actions.

"Folks will get upset but quite frankly that's what we need to do at this point in time," Laughlin said during a news conference after the meeting. "Folks need to start honouring these measures that are in place."

Public health orders include maintaining two-metre distance from others, no indoor social gatherings, and 25 per cent capacity in retail stores and entertainment venues.

The city will explore further restrictions under the Municipal Government Act if cases aren't down by Dec. 15, Laughlin added.

Laughlin is also asking people to limit non-essential travel in the city, and shop local.

22 arenas closed

The city is closing 22 arenas from Dec. 1 to 18.

Laughlin noted a lack of bookings and the provincial restrictions banning group fitness classes until Dec. 13.

The Downtown Community Arena will remain open under the provincial exemption granted to the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Three city-run senior centres and the St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre will also close.

All indoor events and group activities at City facilities will be cancelled.

Starting Dec. 1 at recreation facilities and the Edmonton Valley Zoo, anyone not wearing a mask will be refused entry, regardless of the individual's exemption status.

Patrons are still allowed to remove their masks while exercising.

The perennial favourite Candy Cane Lane will be a drive-thru-only this year.